SBS Armenian

SBS Armenian news bulletin – 11 October 2022

SBS Armenian

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2022 at 7:59pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS

SBS Armenian news bulletin from 11 October 2022 program.

Published 11 October 2022 at 7:59pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 11 October 2022

Մեր թղթակիսը Կիթա Էլիբէկեան

Latest News from Armenia – 4 October 2022

Len Wicks & Armine Hakobyan

“We are doing our best to continue our daily life and not let enemy’s actions affect us too much”

Արարատ Լեռ

Latest News from Armenia – 27 September 2022