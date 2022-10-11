SBS Armenian news bulletin – 11 October 2022

SBS ArmenianOther ways to listen SBS Armenian news bulletin – 11 October 2022Play13:05SBS ArmenianOther ways to listen SBS Armenian Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.97MB)Published 11 October 2022 at 7:59pmBy Vahe KatebSource: SBS SBS Armenian news bulletin from 11 October 2022 program.Published 11 October 2022 at 7:59pmBy Vahe KatebSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesLatest News from Armenia – 11 October 2022Latest News from Armenia – 4 October 2022“We are doing our best to continue our daily life and not let enemy’s actions affect us too much”Latest News from Armenia – 27 September 2022