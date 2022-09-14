SBS Armenian

Strategies to support youth mental health

SBS Armenian

Thornbury Primary School has been part of a Victorian pilot program to help staff identify and support students with mental health issues (SBS).jpg

Thornbury Primary School դպրոցը մաս կը կազմէ Վիքթորիայի փորձնական ծրագրի մը օգնելու համար անձնակազմին որպէսզի կարենան ճանչնալ և օգնել մտային առողջութեան խնդիրներ ունեցող աշակերտներուն:

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2022 at 8:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS

Forty per cent of children and young people surveyed about their mental health say the pandemic has had a negative effect on their wellbeing.

Published 14 September 2022 at 8:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kristin Astouroghlian

“It’s a wonderful sentiment when you see the results of your work and you reach your aspirations”

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian news bulletin – 13 September 2022

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 13 September 2022

BUSHFIRES NSW

The new national fire danger ratings and how they affect you