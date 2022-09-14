Strategies to support youth mental health

Thornbury Primary School դպրոցը մաս կը կազմէ Վիքթորիայի փորձնական ծրագրի մը օգնելու համար անձնակազմին որպէսզի կարենան ճանչնալ և օգնել մտային առողջութեան խնդիրներ ունեցող աշակերտներուն:
Published 14 September 2022 at 8:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Forty per cent of children and young people surveyed about their mental health say the pandemic has had a negative effect on their wellbeing.
