Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

A survey has found two thirds of packaged foods contain added sugars (AAP). Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Published 1 December 2022 at 8:57pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you find it hard to decode food nutritional labels? A new report shows two-thirds of all packaged foods on supermarket shelves contain added sugars, making it hard for consumers to make healthy choices.
