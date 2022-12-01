SBS Armenian

Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

A survey has found two thirds of packaged foods contain added sugars (AAP).

A survey has found two thirds of packaged foods contain added sugars (AAP).

Published 1 December 2022 at 8:57pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Available in other languages

Do you find it hard to decode food nutritional labels? A new report shows two-thirds of all packaged foods on supermarket shelves contain added sugars, making it hard for consumers to make healthy choices.

