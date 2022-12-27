SBS Armenian Source: Getty / Getty Images
Published 27 December 2022 at 8:20pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The blockade of Artsakh continues. The program includes segments on the massive rally held in Stepanakert to protest the blockade of the population of Artsakh and the UN Security Council meeting on the blockade by Azerbaijan of the only road linking Artsakh to Armenia.
Published 27 December 2022 at 8:20pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share