Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia

Although technology has made shopping easier, it comes with risk Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images
Published 27 October 2022 at 9:12pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Although online shopping offers consumers benefits such as convenience and savings, it also carries a set of risks. While many legitimate online retailers collect personal data, scammers are also taking advantage of the surge of e-commerce to target and defraud vulnerable Australians.
Published 27 October 2022 at 9:12pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Share