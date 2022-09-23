“There should be no hesitation in condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression”

Michael Kolokossian Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia
Interview with Michael Kolokossian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia. The main topic of the interview is Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack against Armenia and the demand that the Australian government unequivocally condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia.
