SBS Armenian

“There should be no hesitation in condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression”

SBS Armenian

Michael Kolokossian.jpeg

Michael Kolokossian Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 7:58pm
By Armineh Narinyan
Source: SBS

Interview with Michael Kolokossian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia. The main topic of the interview is Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack against Armenia and the demand that the Australian government unequivocally condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia.

Published 23 September 2022 at 7:58pm
By Armineh Narinyan
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Michael Kolokossian.jpeg

“Առանց վարանելու դատապարտել Ատրպէյճանի յարձակումը”

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 20 September 2022

Thornbury Primary School has been part of a Victorian pilot program to help staff identify and support students with mental health issues (SBS).jpg

Strategies to support youth mental health

Kristin Astouroghlian

“It’s a wonderful sentiment when you see the results of your work and you reach your aspirations”