SBS Armenian

“They view criticism as an act of enmity not as freedom of speech or democracy”

SBS Armenian

Յարութ Սասունեան

Editor of the California Courier, Harut Sassounian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2022 at 8:27pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview (in Armenian) with the editor of the California Courier Harut Sassounian. Topics include the skulls of five Armenian women victims of the Armenian Genocide and kept in Paris in a museum, the Global Armenian Summit held in Yerevan, the neglected grave of Vahakn Dadrian and the French Parliament’s resolution condemning Azerbaijan and urging the government to recognize Artsakh as an independent republic.

Published 13 December 2022 at 8:27pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian news bulletin – 13 December 2022

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 13 December 2022

Aged care charter

Your aged care rights in Australia and how to make a complaint

Բագրատ Էսդուգեան

“There’s a great need for change”