“They view criticism as an act of enmity not as freedom of speech or democracy”

Editor of the California Courier, Harut Sassounian
Published 13 December 2022 at 8:27pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Interview (in Armenian) with the editor of the California Courier Harut Sassounian. Topics include the skulls of five Armenian women victims of the Armenian Genocide and kept in Paris in a museum, the Global Armenian Summit held in Yerevan, the neglected grave of Vahakn Dadrian and the French Parliament’s resolution condemning Azerbaijan and urging the government to recognize Artsakh as an independent republic.
