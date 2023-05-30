Victory for Turkiye's President Erdogan - second time round

Turkish presidential elections in Istanbul - 28 May 2023

Supporters of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they celebrate outside AK Party offices in Istanbul President Recep Tayyip Erdogan victory. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan victroy. (Photo by Shady Alassar / SOPAImage/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party has won Turkiye's Presidential election. His opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has criticised the election process as unjust, as Mr Erdogan's supporters celebrated in the streets.

