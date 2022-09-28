SBS Armenian

“We are doing our best to continue our daily life and not let enemy’s actions affect us too much”

Len Wicks & Armine Hakobyan

Len Wicks & Armine Hakobyan Credit: Armine Hakobyan

Published 28 September 2022 at 7:52pm
By Vahe Kateb
Following the Azerbaijani attack on Armenian territory last week, the situation remains tense on the border villages in Armenia. Len Wicks, who with his wife Armine moved from Australia to the Areni border village early this year, talks about the situation on the border village and the prevailing mood in the area.

