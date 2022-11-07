SBS Armenian

What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. sg 1.jfif

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

Published 7 November 2022 at 10:56pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

By law, Australians are considered adults at 18. But how does transitioning to adulthood affect the life of a young person and their parents on practical terms?

