Your aged care rights in Australia and how to make a complaint

The Charter of Aged Care Rights (the Charter) is a requirement of the Aged Care Act 1997, and its latest version came into effect in 2019 Credit: Getty Images/ThanasisZovoilis
Published 12 December 2022 at 5:33pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia, there are 14 rights that protect anyone receiving government-funded aged care, whether at home or at a residential facility. But what happens if you or a loved one are unsatisfied with the service?
