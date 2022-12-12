Your aged care rights in Australia and how to make a complaint

SBS Armenian

Aged care charter

The Charter of Aged Care Rights (the Charter) is a requirement of the Aged Care Act 1997, and its latest version came into effect in 2019 Credit: Getty Images/ThanasisZovoilis

Published 12 December 2022
In Australia, there are 14 rights that protect anyone receiving government-funded aged care, whether at home or at a residential facility. But what happens if you or a loved one are unsatisfied with the service?

