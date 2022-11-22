SBS Հայերէն

ՖԻՖԱ Աշխարհի Ախոյանութեան երկրորդ օրը Անգլիա մեծ յաղթանակ տարաւ

SBS Հայերէն

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Declan Rice of England in action with Ehsan Hajisafi of IR Iran during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 5:13pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Անգլիացիներ 6-2 հաշուով յաղթեցին Իրանի հաւաքականին:

Published 22 November 2022 at 5:13pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Հայերէնի լուրերը – 22 Նոյեմբեր 2022

Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան

“Լէյպըր յարատեւօրէն առաջ կը գտնուի հասարակական կարծիքին մէջ”

Gita Elibekyan

Վերջին Լուրերը Հայաստանէն – 22 Նոյեմբեր, 2022

SBS and ABC

Ինչպէս՞ կը գործէ մամուլը Աւստրալիոյ մէջ