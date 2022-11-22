“Լէյպըր յարատեւօրէն առաջ կը գտնուի հասարակական կարծիքին մէջ”

Dr Zareh Ghazarian is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Monash University. Credit: Dr Zareh Ghazarian
Published 22 November 2022 at 8:07pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Հարցազրոյց Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեանի հետ Վիքթորիայի նահանգային ընտրութիւններու վերաբերեալ (Շաբաթ Նոյեմբեր 26): Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան Աւագ Քաղաքականութեան և Միջազգային Յարաբերութիւններու Դասախօս մըն է Մելպըրնի Մոնաշ Համալսարանին մէջ:
