“Լէյպըր յարատեւօրէն առաջ կը գտնուի հասարակական կարծիքին մէջ”

Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան

Dr Zareh Ghazarian is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Monash University. Credit: Dr Zareh Ghazarian

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:07pm
By Vahe Kateb
Հարցազրոյց Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեանի հետ Վիքթորիայի նահանգային ընտրութիւններու վերաբերեալ (Շաբաթ Նոյեմբեր 26): Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան Աւագ Քաղաքականութեան և Միջազգային Յարաբերութիւններու Դասախօս մըն է Մելպըրնի Մոնաշ Համալսարանին մէջ:

