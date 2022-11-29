SBS Հայերէն

“Լէյպըր յաջողեցաւ յաղթել յարմար մեծամասնութեամբ”

Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան

Dr Zareh Ghazarian is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Monash University. Credit: Dr Zareh Ghazarian

Published 29 November 2022 at 7:46pm
By Vahe Kateb
Հարցազրոյց Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեանի հետ Վիքթորիայի նահանգային ընտրութիւններու արդիւնքներու մասին: Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան Քաղաքականութեան և Միջազգային Յարաբերութիւններու Աւագ Դասախօս մըն է Մելպըրնի Մոնաշ Համալսարանին մէջ:

