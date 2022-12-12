Տարեցներու խնամքի ձեր իրաւունքները Աւստրալիոյ մէջ և ինչպէս՞ գանգատիլ

The Charter of Aged Care Rights (the Charter) is a requirement of the Aged Care Act 1997, and its latest version came into effect in 2019 Credit: Getty Images/ThanasisZovoilis
Published 12 December 2022 at 5:30pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Աւստրալիոյ մէջ, 14 իրաւունքներ կան որոնք կը վերաբերին անոնց որոնք, կառավարութեան կողմէ ֆինանսաւորուած, տարիքի խնամք կը ստանան տան մէջ կամ ծերանոցի մը մէջ: Սակայն ինչ՞ կը պատահի եթէ դուք կամ ընտանիքի անդամ մը դժգոհ էք մատուցուած ծառայութենէն:
