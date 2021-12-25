Special Presentation: Christmas Messages

Christmas message

Source: SBS Assyrian

SBS Assyrian Special presentation about the spirit of Christmas

Time of Christmas is a time to reflect on love, tolerance and forgiveness. Jesus Christ was born to be the hope of salvation and forgiveness to our sins, This is what Christians around the world strongly believe in.

Christmas greetings by the church leaders of our community in Australia:

His Beatitude Mar Meelis Zaia, Metropolitan Assyrian Church of the East. Diocese of Australia,New Zealand and Lebanon

His Grace Mar Amel Nona, the Archbishop of the Chaldean and Assyrian Catholic Diocese of Australia and New Zealand

His Beatitude Mar Yako Daniel Metropolitan of the Ancient Church of the East, Archdiocese of Australia and New Zealand.


