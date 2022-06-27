13 How to ask your boss for more flexible working arrangements

Learning notes
Lesson language objective
Asking for flexible work
Asking for flexible working arrangements
- I would like to work more flexibly.
- Flexible work allows me to have a good work-life balance.
- I prefer hybrid work.
- It cuts down on my commute.
- Let’s play it by ear and revisit this arrangement.
Talking about working from home
- My work life has been bleeding into my home life.
- I feel like I’m working 24/7.
- I have a hard time clocking off work.
- I’ve been more productive.
- I have a lot on my plate but, working from home allows me to manage my life better.
