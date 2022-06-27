#13 How to ask your boss for more flexible working arrangements

Working and spending time with baby

Young Asian mother working and spending time with baby at home Source: E+

Learn how to talk about flexible work with your employer plus find out about flexible working arrangements rules in Australia. This lesson suits upper-intermediate to advanced learners. After listening, take our quiz to test your learning.

Learning notes

Lesson language objective
Asking for flexible work 

Asking for flexible working arrangements

  • I would like to work more flexibly.
  • Flexible work allows me to have a good work-life balance.
  • I prefer hybrid work.
  • It cuts down on my commute.
  • Let’s play it by ear and revisit this arrangement.
Talking about working from home

  • My work life has been bleeding into my home life.
  • I feel like I’m working 24/7.
  • I have a hard time clocking off work.
  • I’ve been more productive.
  • I have a lot on my plate but, working from home allows me to manage my life better.
