171st Anniversary of the Assyrian journalism birth

Secretary of the Union, Mr. Akad Murad from the Union said that the press had taken a wide range in Iraq, where there were more than 48 newspapers and magazines issued by cultural, political and religious institutions, but unfortunately, terrorist attacks of ISIS had a great impact on the economic situation of the country, our people in particular, reducing the number of newspapers and magazines To seven, issued frequently in Baghdad, Ankawa, Alqosh and Dohuk.





Mr Akad affirmed that the situation of the Assyrian press and media have not had the means to "address the problems of our lives, nor are they able to clearly communicate our message to move forward nationally, culturally, literally and in the media."



Mr. Akad said that the Union organizes a celebration on this occasion every year in different places, and this year the celebration is in Ankawa and our curriculum includes talking about media and literature in the Nineveh Plain after the fall of ISIS, and a look at our people's websites and their role in serving our causes and another axis that includes news of our nation in the world press and agencies.





Akad added that he will also present an axis on the current publications and their effectiveness in our cultural reality.



He emphasized that, given the circumstances of the Corona Virus pandemic, the short event will be attended by limited number of guests.



