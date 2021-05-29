2021 Iranian presidential elections

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives before a live TV speech in Tehran, Iran, on 3 November.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives before a live TV speech in Tehran, Iran, on 3 November. Source: SUPREME LEADER OFFICE

Seven of the most hardliners candidates have been approved for the Iranian presidential elections. The approval comes from Iran's Guardian Council which is made from a non-elected body of twelve theologians and jurists.

Roland Bitzhamov filed this report about the prospect of the winner of the elections that will take place next month.

