Roland Bitzhamov filed this report about the prospect of the winner of the elections that will take place next month.
2021 Iranian presidential elections
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives before a live TV speech in Tehran, Iran, on 3 November. Source: SUPREME LEADER OFFICE
Seven of the most hardliners candidates have been approved for the Iranian presidential elections. The approval comes from Iran's Guardian Council which is made from a non-elected body of twelve theologians and jurists.
Share