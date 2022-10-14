SBS Assyrian

#21 Workplace conflict Mind your health

Angry manager yelling at her team through megaphone in the office.

Published 14 October 2022
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by by Josipa Kosanovic, Peter Theodosiou
Learn phrases you can use to resolve workplace conflict. Plus, find out where to access free content that can help you reduce the daily stress in your life

Phrases to use when trying to resolve workplace conflict
  • How to access diverse perspective on health and well-being for free


This lesson suits upper-intermediate to advanced learners. After listening, scroll down and test your knowledge with our quiz.

Learning notes


Lesson language objective

Understand phrases used to resolve workplace conflict

Phrases to use when trying to resolve workplace conflict

  • I’d like us to talk even though we might not solve everything at once. 
  • I hear what’s important to you, but if you could look at it from my perspective.  
  • I’m sure there will be some things we can agree on. 
  • Let’s take a break and talk again once we’ve cooled down a bit.  
  • Help me understand where you’re coming from.  
  • I understand your point, but I see things a little differently.  
Colloquial expressions:


If someone steps on your turf, they are getting involved in work that is yours, but not in a way that you like!


If two people are at each other's throats, they are angry and arguing and fighting. 


If something is getting out of hand, it means it is becoming difficult to control, and you are experiencing negative emotions.


To cool down a bit means to become less angry.


Vocabulary:


Conflict – a serious disagreement or argument

Resolution – the fact that is resolved or the action of solving the problem

Upset – feeling angry, sad, disappointed or worried

Perspective – a point of view or a particular way of looking at something

Lack of communication – very few or very poor ways of communicating

Lack of collaboration – refers to the absence of teamwork and joint effort

Compromise – an agreement or settlement of a difference of opinion in which each side loses something.

Toxic environment – a place or behaviour that causes harm to your health, happiness or wellbeing

Bullying – regular behaviour that hurts or frightens people mentally or physically

Discrimination – the treating people differently because they are different, especially because of their ethnicity, age, sex, or disability.

Harassment – aggressive pressure or intimidation


Cultural information:


Australian employers have a legal obligation to ensure employees can work comfortably in a safe and secure environment – free of bullying, discrimination, and harassment. If you are experiencing discrimination due to your disability, sex, age or race, you can make a complaint, free of charge, to the Australia Human Rights Commission.
Australia Human Rights Commission

.


Mind Your Health is an SBS content initiative launching on October 10, Mental Health Day. The website will help you with your health and wellbeing in English and in a number of languages. We'll also provide clinical information on where people can go to get mental health support.






