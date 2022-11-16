SBS Assyrian

SBS Learn English #24: Talking about soccer | FIFA World Cup

DOHA, QATAR - MAY, 24, 2022: All nations flag of FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Published 16 November 2022 at 2:03pm, updated 16 November 2022 at 6:22pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Josipa Kosanovic, Efthymios Kallos
Learn how to start a conversation and talk about soccer . Plus, find out how the Socceroos and Matildas got their names.

#24 Talking about soccer | FIFA World Cup


