28 Setting goals | Three As Technique

will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes.



This lesson suits upper-intermediate to advanced learners. After listening, scroll down and test your knowledge with our quiz. Learning notes





Lesson language objective:

How to talk about goals and New Year’s resolutions





Different ways to talk about our plans and goals

I’m planning to shed a few pounds

I’m going to work out more and get in better shape this year.

I hope to travel more.

I would like to manage my time better.

Different phrases we can use to wish someone good luck with their plans.



You’ll do great!

Fingers crossed!

Go for it!

Hang in there!

Best of luck!

You’ve got this.

Colloquial expressions:







Bring it on is an expression we use to show that we are impatient to do something extremely well.







If you are kicking a habit , you are stopping a bad habit.







If you are sticking to a budget, you are only spending the amount of money that you have already decided to spend so that you can save money.







Cultural information:





Making a New Year’s resolution, common in the Western world, is when a person decides around the beginning of January to make some kind of change in their behaviour, achieve some kind of personal goals, or improve their behaviour in some other way in the coming year.







