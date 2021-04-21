300 Years of continued Assyrian traditions

Mr Shmayel Khoushaba Roowel was born the village of Dereh in 1938. Since arriving to Australia decades ago, he started working with other members of the community to celebrate the festival. He says "this Shara (festival) is held annually on the Sunday two weeks after Easter". He was told by his grandfather, the tradition is been carried on for at least three hundred years. He says this is a remembrance day for the Saint. The Saint's church was discovered accidentally hundreds of years ago hidden among trees in the village of Dereh. Since then, people of Dereh and the surrounding villages came together to celebrate the Saint's memorial, the festival was held for three days, Mr Roowel said.





In Sydney, the festival is organised by Mar Audisho of Dereh committee, which is mainly Assyrians who originated from that village.



