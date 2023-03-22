33 Arranging a playdate for children (Med)

will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes.





This lesson suits intermediate learners. After listening, scroll down and test your knowledge with our quiz.



Learning notes

Language objective

Organising playdates for your children





How to ask for a playdate





What about we set up a playdate for the kids this Saturday?

They can hang out at ours.

Perhaps you are available to join us?

What about we pencil in 2 pm?

My son is having a sleepover this weekend.

We’ll be checking in on them.

Would he like to come?

Ways to accept a playdate invitation





I can drop him off at 1 pm.

I’ll pick him up at 3 pm.

I can drive him to yours.

Appreciate it!

What time should we meet up?

See you then!

Ways to decline a playdate invitation





Thank you for the invite, but we can’t make it. Sorry!

Weekdays have been hectic, so we are trying to keep weekends for family time.

Thank you though!

Maybe next time!

Vocabulary:







Settle into - To start to feel comfortable







Non-stop – All the time







Set up something–make a specific time for something schedule







Playdate – A time that is arranged for children to play together







Hang out – To spend time with someone







Drop off – To take someone or something to a particular place, usually by car







Pick up – To go somewhere to collect someone, usually by car







Let’s go to yours - Let’s go to your house







Let’s go to ours - Let’s go to our house







Acquaintance – Someone you know only a little







Skateboarding - A popular sport in which a person rides a board with four wheels







Sleepover – A night that children spend at a friend's house







Movie night – A night on which friends watch movies together







To check in with someone – to make contact with someone to find out how they are







To decline – a formal way to say no or to refuse







Hectic - Busy







Family time – Time that is spent with family







To socialise – to mix with other people







Colloquial expressions:







How ya goin’? is an expression used to ask someone how they are. It is often used informally instead of hello.







To pencil in means to put someone or something in a schedule, to agree to do something.







Saying see you is a way of saying goodbye to someone. It can be used whether or not you are going to meet each other soon.







To be in the same boat means to be in the same difficult situation as other people.





Cultural information:





Playdates are times when children to meet and play. They are usually organised by their parents. Usually, at least one parent is parent during the playdate.







The kind of playdates parents arrange varies. Playdates can be at home, in a park or in other places where children can do activities and spend time together.







Sleepovers are a kind of playdate where children spend the night in their friend’s home.





