#33 Arranging a playdate for children (Med)

sbs learn english.JPG

Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Learn how to arrange playdates for children. Plus, find out the benefits of playdates.

will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia -
 view all episodes.


This lesson suits intermediate learners. After listening, scroll down and test your knowledge with our quiz.

Learning notes

Language objective

Organising playdates for your children

How to ask for a playdate

  • What about we set up a playdate for the kids this Saturday? 
  • They can hang out at ours. 
  • Perhaps you are available to join us? 
  • What about we pencil in 2 pm? 
  • My son is having a sleepover this weekend. 
  • We’ll be checking in on them. 
  • Would he like to come? 
Ways to accept a playdate invitation

  • I can drop him off at 1 pm. 
  • I’ll pick him up at 3 pm. 
  • I can drive him to yours. 
  • Appreciate it! 
  • What time should we meet up? 
  • See you then! 
Ways to decline a playdate invitation

  • Thank you for the invite, but we can’t make it. Sorry! 
  • Weekdays have been hectic, so we are trying to keep weekends for family time. 
  • Thank you though! 
  • Maybe next time! 
Vocabulary:


Settle into - To start to feel comfortable


Non-stop – All the time


Set up something–make a specific time for something schedule


Playdate – A time that is arranged for children to play together


Hang out – To spend time with someone


Drop off – To take someone or something to a particular place, usually by car


Pick up – To go somewhere to collect someone, usually by car


Let’s go to yours - Let’s go to your house


Let’s go to ours - Let’s go to our house


Acquaintance – Someone you know only a little


Skateboarding - A popular sport in which a person rides a board with four wheels


Sleepover – A night that children spend at a friend's house


Movie night – A night on which friends watch movies together


To check in with someone – to make contact with someone to find out how they are


To decline – a formal way to say no or to refuse


Hectic - Busy


Family time – Time that is spent with family


To socialise – to mix with other people


Colloquial expressions:


How ya goin’? is an expression used to ask someone how they are. It is often used informally instead of hello.


To pencil in means to put someone or something in a schedule, to agree to do something.


Saying see you is a way of saying goodbye to someone. It can be used whether or not you are going to meet each other soon.


To be in the same boat means to be in the same difficult situation as other people.

Cultural information:

Playdates are times when children to meet and play. They are usually organised by their parents. Usually, at least one parent is parent during the playdate.


The kind of playdates parents arrange varies. Playdates can be at home, in a park or in other places where children can do activities and spend time together.


Sleepovers are a kind of playdate where children spend the night in their friend’s home.


Playdates are good or children because they help them to develop language, social skills and problem-solving skills. They also help build friendships, and of course, they’re a lot of fun!

Share

Latest podcast episodes

news

SBS NEWS BULLETIN 21 MARCH 2023

oliver 1.jpg

Assyrian representation at the United Nations Refugee Women Conference 2023

Ramina rated

Highlights from the Ramina Rated show in Sydney

An Iraqi man ontop of a burning army vehicle in 2004 (AAP).jpg

20 years after the Iraq war, what is the legacy?