'A lifetime's work': Author Adam Homeh launches 706-page tome

Assyrians in Australia

Author Adam Daniel Homeh Source: Adam.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new book by author and poet, Adam Homeh, will be launched at a book signing event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. It contains a collection of poems, articles and political thoughts that the author has written over some time. SBS Assyrian spoke with Andrews Hermis, President of The Assyrian Cultural Association, which helped in publishing and promoting this book and organised the official launch.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis