'A lifetime's work': Author Adam Homeh launches 706-page tome
Author Adam Daniel Homeh Source: Adam.jpg
A new book by author and poet, Adam Homeh, will be launched at a book signing event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. It contains a collection of poems, articles and political thoughts that the author has written over some time. SBS Assyrian spoke with Andrews Hermis, President of The Assyrian Cultural Association, which helped in publishing and promoting this book and organised the official launch.
