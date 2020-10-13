A mental health resource is being launched for diverse patients

HeartChat puts people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds in touch with mental health professionals relevant to their background.





Those seeking support will be able to access a directory of mental health professionals, who can speak a patient’s language or who are of their culture or faith.





They also have the option to book a telehealth appointment.





Clinical neuropsychologist and commissioner at the Victorian Multicultural Commission, Dr Judy Tang, says the resource is vital





Dr Tang says having someone to speak to who doesn't need religious norms, cultural nuances, or political or sexual preferences explained to them, can be significant - and even life-saving.





Unfortunately, the neuropsychologist has heard of insensitive sessions with professionals who fail to understand a patient's background.





Culturally diverse Australians have long faced difficulty in accessing support services, due to language or cultural barriers, stigma in their communities around mental illness or just not knowing where to start the journey towards care.





During the pandemic, calls to mental health support services have risen sharply.









