A new President and committee for the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia

The Assyrian Aid Society elected a new committee and a New President, Mr Peter Esho.





Mr Esho is a well-known member of the Assyrian commiunity and is the co-founder of Welthi, a multimillion-dollar property development company based in Sydney.





Mr Esho has an expansive knowledge of investment and management and his selection for the position will help the AAI to move forward even further.





Mr Esho says that he is not alone, but is the whole team that will work collectively to achieve the aims and objectives of the organisation.







The new President thanked the outgoing President, Ms Shushan Tower and before, her brother Youash for being so dedicated for decades to the cause of AAS and have given their best to the success of the organisation.



Credit: Outgoing president Shushan Tower



Mr Esho said Shushan comes from a family that is known for its love and dedication to serving the Assyrian community.





He also praised Mrs June Jacob for her hard work in running the AAS along with other members.





He says that with his knowledge and management skills, he can develop new methods to make the organisation more successful and to meet the many needs of the Assyrians in northern Iraq, who are under a lot of economic, social and demographic pressure.

















