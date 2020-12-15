A parliamentary committee composed of representatives of our people, working together to unify the discourse in the basic constants.

Mr. Farid affirmed that his Assyrian Democratic Movement Party and the Chaldean Assyrian-Syriac parties have gathered since 2010 to unify the national discourse, especially in the nation's constants.





He added that for two years, we have been working together under an agreement to sign together any draft law that serves our people.





Regarding the constants or fundamentals that are known to everyone and the representatives of our people agree on them, he said that the land, name, and the unity of our people are constants agreed upon. Then there are needs and issues that we believe in and agree on their importance to contribute to the way forward.





He concluded by saying that the unity of our people is what we are working for, so that we do not leave an opportunity for others to enter among us to separate us.









