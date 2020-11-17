A project to build houses in Barwar region (Iraq)

The head of the association, Mr. Ashur Sargon Eskrya, said that the people of the village suffered a lot in the past era, and they were not able to settle in their village.
The association adopted a project to build their homes in stages with the support of the Assyrian Aid Society in America (AASA) and the Assyrian Cultural Foundation(ACF).
He added, in honor of a figure who worked a lot for the people of his nation, the late Dr. Rouel Georgis (1936-2020), the project was dedicated in his name.
Mr. Ashur said the first stage includes building six homes, followed by other stages as soon as financial and logistical support is available for the work.