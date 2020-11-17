A project to build houses in Barwar region (Iraq)

The head of the association, Mr. Ashur Sargon Eskrya, said that the people of the village suffered a lot in the past era, and they were not able to settle in their village.





The association adopted a project to build their homes in stages with the support of the Assyrian Aid Society in America (AASA) and the Assyrian Cultural Foundation(ACF).





He added, in honor of a figure who worked a lot for the people of his nation, the late Dr. Rouel Georgis (1936-2020), the project was dedicated in his name.



