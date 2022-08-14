Addiction problems with Dr Mariam Joseph

In this interview, Dr Joseph, a geriatrician specialising in the care and well-being of the elderly, is also a very knowledgeable and informative member of the Assyrian community in Sydney.
In this interview, Dr Joseph talks about Addiction in general and about gambling addiction in particular. She points out some of her experiences with some of her patients.
Dr Joseph is a member of The Assyrian Australian Medical Association. She told SBS Assyrian that the association is planning to participate in all Assyrian media to present segments and interviews to inform the community about any medical issues that need to be addressed.