Addiction problems with Dr Mariam Joseph

poster doorin.jpg

Dr Doreen Joseph talking about gambling addiction Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Dr Mariam Joseph is a well-known medical professional in the Assyrian community. She has been involved in the Australian media during the COVID-19 crisis by presenting promotional and awareness campaigns.

In this interview, Dr Joseph, a geriatrician specialising in the care and well-being of the elderly, is also a very knowledgeable and informative member of the Assyrian community in Sydney.
In this interview, Dr Joseph talks about Addiction in general and about gambling addiction in particular. She points out some of her experiences with some of her patients.
Dr Joseph is a member of The Assyrian Australian Medical Association. She told SBS Assyrian that the association is planning to participate in all Assyrian media to present segments and interviews to inform the community about any medical issues that need to be addressed.
