ADM Celebrates Decades of Political Advocacy for the Assyrian Existence

Assyrian Democratic Movement is a political party founded in 1979 with the aim of representing the Assyrian people in Iraq and advocating for their rights. The ADM has played a significant role in the political and social life of Assyrians in Iraq and the diaspora, and it's good to see that its Australian chapter has been active for decades.



Mayor Frank Carbone and State MP Hugh Mcdermott delivery their speeches Credit: ADM The evening, was attended by several notable individuals including Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone, the Federal member of parliament, the seat of Fowler, Miss Dai Le MP, State member of parliament, the seat of Prospect, Dr Hufgh Mcdermott MP and the President of the Assyrian Aid Society in Australia, Peter Esho among others.



Celebrating the ADM 44th anniversary Credit: ADM The evening, was attended by several notable individuals including Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone, the Federal member of parliament, the seat of Fowler, Miss Dai Le MP, State member of parliament, the seat of Prospect, Dr Hufgh Mcdermott MP and the President of the Assyrian Aid Society in Australia, Peter Esho among others.



Mayor FCC Frank Carbone receiving his award Credit: ADM





At the event, awards were presented to members of the Assyrian community who have demonstrated a commitment to serving their community over a period of years.



Guest of ADM from Homeland Hurmez Odisho with ceremony MCs Romrama Romel and Domer Albazi Credit: ADM



These individuals have been recognised for their contributions to various aspects of community life, such as cultural preservation, advocacy, medical service and the media.





The celebration of the foundation of ADM coincided with the Easter and Assyrian new year's celebrations.





The event was an opportunity for members of the Assyrian community to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of the Assyrian Democratic Party.





SBS Assyrian would like to thank the organisers for presenting SBS Assyrian Executive Producer Ninos Emmanuel an award for serving the community through SBS Assyrian Program.



Federal parliamentarian Dai Le presenting SBS Assyrian EP Ninos Emmanuel Award for community service Credit: ADM



