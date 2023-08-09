ADM Honours Assyrian Martyrs in a special commemoration ceremony

Hundreds of Assyrian community members attended the event to remember the Martyrs and to welcome and listen to the keynote speaker, the newly elected Secretary General of ADM, Mr Yacu Yacoob, who is on a visit from Iraq with a member of the political bureau of ADM, Mr Sanwar Ilia.
Part of the attendees to the event Credit: ninos emmanuel
ADM Sydney Bereau Immanuel Sada Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
ADM Secretary General Yacu Yacoob Credit: ADM
Member for Prospect Dr Hugh McDermutt Credit: ADM
Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone Credit: ADM
Assyrian Aid Society President Peter Esho Credit: ADM
Member of ACSYA Shamiram Yalda Credit: ninos Emmauel
Poet and educator Emil Gharib Credit: ADM
Members of Assyrian Media Credit: ADM