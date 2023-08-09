ADM Honours Assyrian Martyrs in a special commemoration ceremony

martyrs day

Secretary General of ADM Mr Yacu Yacoob Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Assyrian Democratic Movement (ADM) commemorated Assyrian Martyrs Day on Monday, 7 August 2023.

Hundreds of Assyrian community members attended the event to remember the Martyrs and to welcome and listen to the keynote speaker, the newly elected Secretary General of ADM, Mr Yacu Yacoob, who is on a visit from Iraq with a member of the political bureau of ADM, Mr Sanwar Ilia.
attendances.jpg
Part of the attendees to the event Credit: ninos emmanuel
Immanuel sada.JPG
ADM Sydney Bereau Immanuel Sada Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
adm yacu.JPG
ADM Secretary General Yacu Yacoob Credit: ADM
adm hugh.JPG
Member for Prospect Dr Hugh McDermutt Credit: ADM
adm carbone.JPG
Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone Credit: ADM
adm peter.JPG
Assyrian Aid Society President Peter Esho Credit: ADM
sshamiram yalda.jpg
Member of ACSYA Shamiram Yalda Credit: ninos Emmauel
adm emil.JPG
Poet and educator Emil Gharib Credit: ADM
Members of Assyrian Media
Members of Assyrian Media Credit: ADM
