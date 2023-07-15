If you or someone you know wants to discuss family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.
Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis
Is domestic violence becoming a national crisis Source: iStockphoto / Getty.jpg
Domestic violence advocacy organisations are calling for increased awareness as instances of deaths relating to partner abuse increase. It comes as New South Wales police report receiving 140,000 calls in relation to domestic violence issues every year. Since the 5th of July, three women have been allegedly killed by their partners in Australia.
