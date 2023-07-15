Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis

Young woman doing a stop sign with her hand

Is domestic violence becoming a national crisis Source: iStockphoto / Getty.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Domestic violence advocacy organisations are calling for increased awareness as instances of deaths relating to partner abuse increase. It comes as New South Wales police report receiving 140,000 calls in relation to domestic violence issues every year. Since the 5th of July, three women have been allegedly killed by their partners in Australia.

If you or someone you know wants to discuss family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023