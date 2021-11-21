Affordable medical care for Assyrians in Duhok
Father Philipos Daweed Philips Source: naseem.jpg
The Mar Narsai Medical Complex in Duhok is a new initiative providing medical examination and treatment for the needy people in the governorate for halve the fees charged by other medical services providers in Duhok. Father Philipos Daweed Philips is the priest from the Assyrian Church of the East and he is the driving force behind the establishment of this medical clinic. Naseem Sadiq met Father Philips and discussed the operation, management and services provided by the centre for all the residents of the area.
