After spending five years in Jordan, Mr Younan and family are finally arriving to Australia

Mr Shamoon Younan, his wife and three sons fled Iraq and headed to Jordan in 2017 in a hope of settling in Australia as he has many relatives living in Australia particularly in Sydney.





Mr Younan's migration visa applications to Australia were rejected several times.





After three years of living in the fear of unknown future, he applied for Community Sponsored Program visa and the application was accepted. As he and his family were about to leave Jordan to Australia, the pandemic of COVID-19 hit the globe and Australia as many other countries closed their borders.





Mr Younan and family had to wait another two years until Australia opened the borders to international travellers. Now Mr Younan and family are so happy and excited to be coming to Australia.





They are due to land in Sydney airport on Christmas eve.



