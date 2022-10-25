SBS Assyrian

All eyes on Canberra for the Federal Budget

SBS Assyrian

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 10:02am
By Pablo Vinales, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

As Labor puts the final touches on its first budget in almost a decade, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is issuing a new economic forecast. Domestic growth is expected to fall in the next financial year as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Published 26 October 2022 at 10:02am
By Pablo Vinales, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Part of the attendance at the expo

Highlights from the Path to Employment Expo

mcdurmett.jpg

NSW Parliament hosts the Assyrian community

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 25 OCTOBER 2022

Online scammer

Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia