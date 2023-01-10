All the world's a stage: Assyrian actor Zaia Albazi's views on live theatre

SBS Assyrian presenter, Sargon Warde, interviewed Canada-based, Assyrian actor, Zaia Albazi, about his journey as an actor writing and preforming in Assyrian plays.

Live theatre helps to promote social discourse, dialogue and potential social change as it demands that society examines itself in the mirror, according to actor Zaia Albazi.

He said live theatre helped to promote social discourse, dialogue and potential social change. In this interview, Mr Albazi discusses some of the challenges facing Assyrian theatre today and the need for Assyrian organisations to act promptly to empower young generations to be more active in this field.
Mr Albazi performs in 'The Hunchback'.
