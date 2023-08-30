Passionate young footballer scores a place in the Australia Junior Matildas

Key Points Alvina's impact on the field was evident during the Asia Cup under 17 qualifying rounds.

Alvina's mother, Atour Khoshaba, played a central role in her achievements.

Alvina Khoshaba's journey to becoming a vital player for the Australia Junior Matildas is a testament to her unwavering dedication to soccer and the incredible support from her mother, Atour Khoshaba.





From a young age, Alvina's love for the game was apparent, and today, she stands as a shining example of what can be achieved with passion, perseverance, and strong support from parents.



A promising emerging star Credit: Atour.jpg Alvina's remarkable journey with the Australia Junior Matildas began during the qualifying rounds for the Asia Cup under 17.





In a thrilling match against Chinese Taipei, the Australian team emerged victorious with a score of 3-1. Alvina played a vital role, contributing to Australia's success by assisting her team in scoring one of the crucial goals.



My parent's sacrifices, particularly my mum, inspired me to succeed Alvina





Her skill, determination, and ability to impact the field were fully displayed to the world.





When asked about her journey to the Junior Matildas and her success on the field, Alvina often credits her mother, Ator Khoshaba, as the driving force behind her achievements.





Her mother, Ator, unwavering dedication and sacrifices to support Alvina's dreams, have greatly shaped her soccer career.





According to Atour, Alvina's love for soccer was evident from an astonishingly young age. She often ignored her toys and spent hours playing with a soccer ball.



This early passion for the sport set the stage for a lifelong pursuit of excellence in football. Atour Khoshaba





As Alvina grew older, her focus on soccer only intensified. She had a burning desire to play the game she loved and make a mark in women's football. Despite her mother's attempts to introduce her to other activities, such as music, gymnastics, and tennis, Alvina's heart remained firmly set on soccer.



Alvina's skills and physical fitness saw her selected to the Junior matildas Credit: Atour.jpg Mrs. Ator Khoshaba, in an interview with SBS Assyrian, shared her perspective on her daughter's journey.





The road to success in any sport is challenging, requiring talent and an unwavering commitment to training and improvement. Atour Khoshaba





Alvina's journey is a testament to her dedication and the sacrifices made by her mother and family to support her dreams.





Alvina Khoshaba's achievements with the Australia Junior Matildas are the beginning of what promises to be a promising career in women's soccer.





Her story inspires young athletes worldwide, showcasing the rewards that come with passion, persistence, and a supportive network of family and mentors.





As she continues to make her mark in the soccer world, Alvina's story is a reminder that pursuing one's dreams often requires dedication and the courage to follow one's heart.





Her success is a testament to the power of pursuing one's passions and the invaluable support of a loving family.





Alvina Khoshaba is undoubtedly a rising star in the soccer world, and her journey will continue to inspire future generations.



















