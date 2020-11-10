Analysis of the U.S presidential election

The presidential election of the United States of America has been the center of attention around the globe, including Australia.





Although this interview was conducted on Saturday afternoon, 7th of November, which the results were not clear in many states at the time, this interview provides an explanation to several topics such as the electoral college and why the popular vote does not matter in presidential elections in the United States.





After the interview was conducted, Mr. Joe Biden was declared as the projected winner by several major news outlets.





However, President Trump has not yet conceded and has vowed to fight against election results through a series of legal challenges in the court.



