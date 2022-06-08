'Ancient treasures': Assyrian Artefacts Exhibition opens at Sydney University

From ancient empires of the Middle East, including Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, and combining various periods of history and travelling through time, the collection shares artefacts which archaeological students from the University of Sydney have excavated at various sites in the Middle East.





Some of the artefacts have been contributed by the British Museum.







One of the artefacts on display shows ancient Akkadian script on a tablet while another shares images of archers on a limestone tablet, found in the city of Nineveh in 1840, which is believed to be from the palace of ancient King Senncharib of Assyria.







The Museum is open every day and the exhibition is free.





