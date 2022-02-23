Annual celebration of Syriac Scholar Mar Narsai in Duhok

Naseem Sadiq attended the special sermon at the Mar Narsai Church of the Assyrian Church of the East to remember Mar Narsai who is one of the many prominent Syriac scholars of the Church of the East.





The ceremony included many activities and functions.

Mr.Sadiq interviewed the priest of the Church Archbishop Philippus David Philippos who spoke about this special day. The celebration included a charity bazaar to raise money to help needy Assyrians.

The Church's choir performed some of the hymns written by mar Narsai. More details are in this audio report.