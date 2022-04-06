Assyrian Aid Society-Australia appoints Stephanie Basdekis in Melbourne's branch

Assyrians in Australia

President of The Assyrian Aid Society Shoushan Tower Source: AAS.jpg

Ms Shushan Tower is the current president of Assyrian Aid Society-Australia. She told SBS that they have appointed Miss Stephanie Basdekis as a member in Melbourne to aid the society in expanding their work in Victoria. Ms. Tower told SBS that Miss Basdekis is a young, vibrant and active member of the community and is dedicated to serving the Assyrian people in Iraq.

