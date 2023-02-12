Assyrian Aid Society - Australia geared up to assist earthquake victims in Northern Iraq

Nora Michael is a lawyer and manager of Policy and Governance at the Assyrian Aid Society - Australia.





Mrs Michael told SBS Assyrian that she had spoken to the president of AAS - Iraq and offered any help the Australian branch could give to Assyrians affected by the earthquake.





The Assyrian Aid Society is a registered organisation in Australia that raises funds to help sustain Assyrian language schools in Northern Iraq.





The Society also supports many projects in the Assyrian villages in Northern Iraq by supplying power generators for remote villages and supporting villagers in protecting their land from intruders and occupiers by erecting fences on their lands.





The Assyrian Aid Society - Australia has plans to raise funds to be sent to Northern Iraq for humanitarian aid for earthquake victims.





Mrs Michael said the Assyrian Aid Society, Iraqi branch, had advised that at this stage, they could cope with the situation because not much damage had been done in the area.





However, people still can't return to their buildings for fear of aftershocks or building collapses.





Many homeless people in Duhok were seeking shelter in churches and other public halls.





"I was told by an Iraqi source that some Assyrians had died in Turkiye's earthquake, including a priest from the Syriac church. But no more details were provided," Mrs Michael said.



