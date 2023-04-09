"Assyrian Aid Society Members Advocate for Indigenous Rights at UN Conference"





The pair is set to travel to the United Nations in New York to attend the World Indigenous People NGO conference from 17-28 April this year.





The conference aims to unite indigenous peoples, governments, and civil society organisations to discuss issues affecting indigenous communities worldwide.





Miss Tower, who has attended the forum before, says that "it is a great opportunity to meet with other indigenous peoples and to learn from their experiences"



Shushan Tower and Linda Michael at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues 2015 Credit: Ninos Emmanuel





The conference provides a platform for indigenous peoples to share their stories and raise awareness of their challenges. It also allows them to build relationships and networks that can be used to advance their interests.





Another issue that is generally discussed at the conference is the preservation of indigenous languages and cultures.







For Shushan Tower and Richard Yald, attending the conference is an opportunity to raise awareness of the Assyrian community in Iraq and worldwide and to share their experiences as indigenous peoples.



Current Secretary of AAS Richard Yalda Credit: Richard Yalda



The Assyrian Aid Society supports the Assyrian community in northern Iraq by supporting many Assyrian schools' needs and restorations.



