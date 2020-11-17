Assyrian Aid Society : Repair street lighting and providing food basket were among our contributions for this year

Assyrian Aid Society(2020)

Source: June Jako

Assyrian Aid Society (Australia)(AAS), hold an annual General Meeting at Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club on Sunday 8th November 2020. AAS presented an annual report containing information for shareholders about its performance and strategy. The relief Aid organisation helps Assyrian Chaldean, Syriac who internally displaced people in the Middle East.

Mrs. June Jako president of AAS declared that due to the spread of the epidemic, this year was a little bit different for us. We were unable to organize social events, so we worked to organize fundraising campaigns online. We held our regular monthly meetings through Zoom Online. She added despite the spread of the COVID-19  we were able to fund important charitable projects.

Regarding those projects, Mrs. June confirmed that the society was able to contribute to projects inside Iraq, such as restoring the roof of a school in Alqosh, establishing a water network in the Bebadi village, as well as contributing to projects for transferring students and teachers to certain rates.

She confirmed that the society also helped patients and providing a food basket for 150 families in Aqrah. She added that the last project was to contribute to the repair of street lighting in the villages of Nahla region.

 

COVID-19 Instructions
Source: SBS
