Assyrian Australian Association: 52 years of service to the community
First picnic of the AAA in 1966. Source: AAA.jpg
Joe Joseph, AAA vice-president, discusses the AGM held on Sunday, 19 November, at which members were informed about the group's financial situation and how it managed to do well despite the pandemic lockdowns and the cancellation of many events. Mr Joseph talks about the importance of transparency when reporting to the authorities and members alike about the financial situation.
