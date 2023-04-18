Assyrian Australian Medical Association Honours Health Workers in a Recognition Ceremony

Key Points More than 300 guest from community leaders attended the event

Fourty two health professional received the award

AAMA surprised the community with Assyrian doctors and academics in Australia

The Assyrian Australian Medical Association recently held a rewards presentation ceremony for health workers in the Assyrian community Sunday, 16/4/2023.





The event was attended by more than 300 guests from various Assyrian organizations, parties, and prominent people and took place at the Eden Gardens function hall in Bonnyrigg-Sydney.





The ceremony allowed the AAMA to recognise and appreciate the hard work and dedication of health workers in the Assyrian community, including doctors, professors, chemists, nurses, chiropractors, and physiotherapists.





The President of the Association Dr Mariam Joseph, welcomed the guests and talked about health professionals' role in ensuring the community's well-being.



President of the Association Dr Mariam Joseph Credit: AAMA.jpg Over 40 awards of recognition were presented, including:







Chemistry





Professor Georgius A. Adam, Dr Ronald Shimmon, Mr Sargon Gorjian, Mrs Suzan Shimmon





Psychology Associate Professor Shameran Slewa-Younan





Pharmacy Ms Diana Younan





Dentistry Dr Benjamin Daoud, Dr Maria Youhanan, Dr Sabah Aziz, Dr Inaam Jajoo, Dr Nabil Matti MR Polos Khamo





Pathology MR William Shuggie, MR Fuad Teppo





Nursing Ms Alena Rasho-Lazar , Ms Sammi Sayad





Medical Dr Ibrahim Hanna , Dr John Atto, Dr Neil Shaba, Dr Albert Yousif, Dr David Youkhanis, Dr Toma Mikhael, Dr Aiad Alsaad, Dr Sahar werdi, Dr Nasreen Shammas, Dr Faris werdi, Dr Fedil Metti, Dr Catherina Audish, Dr Sanaa Barich Dr Antwan Barich, Dr Ramzi Barnouti, Dr Sameer Yousif, Dr Sargon K. Khamis, Dr Toma Hormez, The Late Dr Abd- Elmasih Nawaia ,The Late Dr Hicham Batou





"The awards presentation ceremony was a much-needed celebration of their efforts. It provided an opportunity for the health workers to be recognised and appreciated for the significant contributions they have made to the community," Dr Joseph said.





Comming to Australia and trying to get my PhD was a marathon of life that I ran and finished successfully Prof. Ronald Shimmon





Dr Mariam Joseph and Dr Daniel Sada contributed significantly to the event's success; they worked tirelessly to ensure they got everything right.





Dr Joseph praised the role the young Assyrian medical and health students can play in the future and to continue with AAMA mission.





Secretary of the Association, Dr Daniel Sada, said in his interview, " These events are essential for recognising the contributions of health workers and providing them with the support and appreciation they deserve,"



Dr Daniel Sada Credit: Ghazi Mikhael



During the break, SBS Assyrian met a few award recipients and asked them about this award.





A/Profe: Shamiram Younan



Dr. Shameran is a respected scholar known for researching the mental health literacy of refugees and cross-cultural populations. She has published over 80 peer-reviewed articles and received over 15 research grants as lead investigator. Dr Shameran has appeared on news and radio shows discussing the mental health outcomes of Iraqi refugees in Australia. She was awarded the 'significant contribution prize' by the Australian Psychological Society in 2017 for her teaching, research, and clinical expertise.



Dr Shamiran receiving her award from Dr Youkhnis Credit: Ghazi Mikhael Professor Ronald Shimmon



He received a PhD from the University of Technology Sydney in 2005 for research on Bipyridyl Endiyne and transition complexes as antitumor and antimalarial agents. He has expertise in designing and synthesising functional molecules and characterising impurities in illicit drugs. Professor Shimmon, published over 40 papers and has three patents in fingermark and illicit drug detection. He was awarded a UTS Vice-chancellor’s in Career & Professional Development in 2012 for his high performance in research,



Professor Shimmon receiving his award from Dr Mariam Joseph Credit: Ghazi Mikhael .





Sammi Sayad



Sammi Sayad, born in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, worked as a nurse at K3, Iraqi Petroleum Company. After the 6-day war in 1967, she moved to Kuwait and Australia in 1971.



She worked at various hospitals, including the Royal Women's Hospital, and retired in 2009 after working at FFH's Operating Theatre. As a translator, Sammi still assists non-English-speaking Assyrian community members with medical issues.



Sammi Sayayd receiving her award Credit: Ghazi Mikhael



In conclusion, the rewards presentation ceremony held by the Assyrian Australian Medical Association was a testament to the hard work and dedication of health workers in the Assyrian community.





The event provided a much-needed opportunity to celebrate and appreciate their contributions during the pandemic. It was heartening to see the community come together to recognise the critical role of health workers in caring for those in need.





We hope to see more events like this to continue recognising and supporting Assyrian health professionals.



