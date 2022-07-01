Assyrian Australian Medical Association launches at last: Part I

Assyrian dignitaries, representatives of Assyrian organisations and parties and many Assyrian doctors attended the launch, a well-organised event in two parts. The first part was the introductions, speeches, lunch, and photo opportunities.





The second part was for the doctors and health workers who attended a mini-conference that included speakers and representatives of pharmaceutical companies, physiotherapy businesses and pharmacists.





SBS Assyrian was at the launch and managed to interview most of the Assyrian/Chaldean/Syriac doctors and a medical student to gauge their reactions and thoughts about the new association.





In Part I, we speak to the president of the association, Dr Fadil Metti, who showed much enthusiasm and positivity at the kick starting of this organisation.





Honorary president, Dr Albert Yousif, re-affirmed the importance of uniting all doctors in the community to work under one banner and be united to achieve the aims and objectives of the association.





Launch program organiser, Dr Doorin Joseph, spoke about previous attempts to start the association over the past decade, noting that an opportunity had not materialise until now and that the association had many plans and projects to help the community in Australia.



