Assyrian Chaldean political parties seek UN Assistance in protecting Christian quota seats

Six Assyrian Chaldean political parties have requested assistance from the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in establishing electoral centres and special ballot papers to protect Christian quota seats.



This move reflects the growing concern among the Assyrian community in Iraq over their political representation and the need to safeguard their rights in the face of increasing sectarian violence.



In an interview with Mr Emanuel Khoushaba, Secretary General of the Assyrian Patriotic Party in Iraq, SBS Assyrian contributor Nassem Sadiq, discussed the statement details and the political situation of the Assyrian parties in Iraq, shedding light on the challenges they face in securing their political rights.




