Assyrian Chaldean political parties seek UN Assistance in protecting Christian quota seats

khoushaba.JPG

Emanuel Khoushaba, general secretary of APP Credit: Emmanuel.jpg

Unami to establish electoral centres for the Assyrian people and a special ballot paper for protecting the privacy of quota seats

Six Assyrian Chaldean political parties have requested assistance from the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
(UNAMI)
in establishing electoral centres and special ballot papers to protect Christian quota seats.
khoushaba 2.JPG
Emmanuel Khoushaba Assyrian Patriotic Party Credit: Emmanuel.jpg


This move reflects the growing concern among the Assyrian community in Iraq over their political representation and the need to safeguard their rights in the face of increasing sectarian violence.
zowaa.org.JPG
Credit: Zowaa.org
In an interview with Mr Emanuel Khoushaba, Secretary General of
the Assyrian Patriotic Party
in Iraq, SBS Assyrian contributor Nassem Sadiq, discussed the statement details and the political situation of the Assyrian parties in Iraq, shedding light on the challenges they face in securing their political rights.

You can listen to the full details of the interview in this podcast.
