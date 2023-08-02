Community commemorates Assyrian Martyrs Day

The event holds special significance as it will feature the presence of two esteemed ADM members from Iraq: Yacoob G Yago, who was recently elected General Secretary of ADM; and Sanwar Daniely from the political bureau.
In an interview with SBS, Immanuel Sada, the ADM's Sydney Bureau chief, emphasises the paramount importance of this commemorative occasion.
Mr Sada said the two guests would be heading to the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club to meet and greet community members from 5pm on Saturday, 5 August.
ADM representatives Credit: Ninos Emmanuel