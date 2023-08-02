Community commemorates Assyrian Martyrs Day

martyrs adm.JPG

The Assyrian Democratic Movement's Immanuel Sada. Credit: ADM.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Assyrian Democratic Movement (ADM) in Sydney will observe Assyrian Martyrs Day on 7 August, 2023.

The event holds special significance as it will feature the presence of two esteemed ADM members from Iraq: Yacoob G Yago, who was recently elected General Secretary of ADM; and Sanwar Daniely from the political bureau.

In an interview with SBS, Immanuel Sada, the ADM's Sydney Bureau chief, emphasises the paramount importance of this commemorative occasion.
adm.JPG
ADM representatives Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
Mr Sada said the two guests would be heading to the Assyrian Sports and Cultural Club to meet and greet community members from 5pm on Saturday, 5 August.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023